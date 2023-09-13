Tottenham Hotspur youngster Yago Santiago has started the season brilliantly but now needs to leave the club on loan.

Santiago was one of eight players nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month.

The 20-year-old Tottenham forward was joined by Jamie Donley among the nominees.

Tottenham don’t have a great track record of bringing through young players in recent years.

Ange Postecoglou’s first team squad contains just Oliver Skipp when it comes to academy graduates.

That doesn’t include goalkeepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman who are quite a few down the pecking order.

However, Tottenham are on the brink of a golden generation of young talent if they play their cards right.

Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie didn’t come through the academy but have already established themselves in the team at 20 years old.

Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett appear to be next on the list of players who could break into the senior side.

They’ve now both left Tottenham on loan and it might be time for Yago Santiago to join them.

The 20-year-old winger has yet to make his senior debut for any club despite being named on the Spurs bench before.

Leaving the club to earn some vital first-team experience could be just what the young Spaniard needs.

TBR View – Santiago should leave Tottenham on loan now

Tottenham’s Under-21 side are currently top of the Premier League 2 after four games.

Only London rivals Fulham have also won their first four matches this season.

Spurs have some exceptional youngsters in that team, with defender Alfie Dorrington highly rated by Postecoglou playing alongside Brooklyn Lyons-Foster.

Tottenham also have Donley, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Will Lankshear to choose from to play as a centre-forward.

However, Santiago has four goals and an assist already playing out wide for the Under-21s.

Santiago has featured in Tottenham first-team training before but a loan move is now the best next step for him.

Leaving the club to prove he’s good enough to play senior football will be essential for the next step in his career.

He faces plenty of competition to step up into Tottenham’s first team and therefore if he wants to leave permanently in the near future, must show he’s ready to play at a decent level.