Tottenham ‘closing in’ on signing Pedro Goncalves, they’ve just made their first move











Tottenham Hotspur are now ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves this summer.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness, who share the latest information on the 24-year-old.

It’s set to be a big summer of changes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A new manager needs to be hired by Daniel Levy, and plenty of first-team players could move on.

Whoever replaces Antonio Conte permanently will want to put their own stamp on the squad.

However, the club can’t wait forever to start working out their top transfer targets.

Tottenham have identified Pedro Goncalves as a player they want to add to the squad for next season.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

They may have asked Pedro Porro about the left winger, as he was playing with him just a few months ago in Portugal.

Goncalves will be a popular addition to the Tottenham squad, especially given he’s already scored against Arsenal.

He helped knock the Gunners out of the Europa League this season with a phenomenal long-range effort.

Tottenham ‘closing in’ on Pedro Goncalves

The report from Record suggests that Aston Villa are keen on Goncalves, but Tottenham are now ‘closing in’ on the forward.

Villa are close to his agent, and that might have promoted Spurs into making their first move.

Goncalves has a £71m release clause, and Sporting don’t want to budge from that number.

This may be due to the fact that Famalicao negotiated a 50% sell-on clause when they sold him to Sporting in 2020.

Goncalves was very briefly on Wolverhampton Wanderers books, but the move never worked out for the winger.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

They may be living to regret that, as Goncalves has 23 goal contributions in 27 league games.

Tottenham’s forwards – aside from Harry Kane – haven’t been in great form this season, and Pedro Goncalves could solve those issues.

He’s not just brilliant in attacking areas, but Goncalves will also put in a brilliant defensive shift.

Ultimately, Tottenham might wait until they hire a new manager to confirm a deal for Pedro Goncalves.

However, it looks like they’re getting everything ready to trigger the move once the new boss gives him the thumbs up.

Show all