Pedro Goncalves replies to Pedro Porro on Instagram after Spurs loss











Tottenham Hotspur target Pedro Goncalves has sent a message of support to Pedro Porro on Instagram following Spurs’ loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Pedro Porro was one of those who endured a nightmare afternoon as Spurs were beaten by Gary O’Neil’s side. He gave away possession to allow Bournemouth to equalise during the first-half.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, much of the focus has been on Davinson Sánchez after he was substituted on and subsequently taken off little more than 20 minutes later.

But Porro did not cover himself in glory. The Spaniard has shown some positive signs since arriving in the January transfer window. He is certainly Tottenham’s best right wing-back option when it comes to going forward.

Pedro Goncalves sends message of support to Pedro Porro after Tottenham defeat

It is hard to see where Tottenham go from here. But it certainly appears that plenty of harsh words will be spoken behind the scenes as Spurs desperately try to end this miserable season on something of a high.

Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

And Porro has now taken to social media to comment on the result. And he thanked those who have reached out with messages of support.

One of those to respond was Pedro Goncalves, while there was also a message from Bryan Gil…

Cr. pedroporro29_ – © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Pedro Goncalves’ response is obviously interesting because he is a reported Tottenham target. Reports claimed that Spurs scouted the Sporting star last week.

Obviously, the links with Pedro Porro may help Spurs’ cause. Tottenham have done business with Sporting. And Goncalves may look to seek Porro’s advice if the chance to come to the Premier League pops up.

But he will not be tempted by what he is seeing right now. Tottenham look directionless at present. They have no manager and no identity.

And watching what Porro is currently going through is clearly not escaping his attention.