Journalist reveals Aston Villa are close with target Pedro Goncalves' agent

Journalist Ashley Preece has said that Aston Villa are still interested in Pedro Gonvalves and the club are close with the agent of the player.

When asked for the latest news on the winger, Preece, via the Birmingham Mail, said: “Villa – and a host of other clubs – remain hot on Goncalves. The link with agent Jorge Mendes might help as he also looks after Emery and remains close with Sawiris. We’re talking big money but he’s certainly on Villa’s list of targets.”

Jorge Mendes is a huge football agent and one that many footballers work with. A lot of Portuguese players have him as their agent, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The midfielder has also been linked to Tottenham, via 90min. Other reports from 90min have also linked Arsenal with Goncalves.

Journalist believes Aston Villa still ‘hot’ on Pedro Goncalves

Goncalves, who plays for Sporting Lisbon, has massively impressed. He has shown off his talent to the world in the Europa League, scoring three goals in five games. One of these goals was the fantastic long range shot which helped knock Arsenal out of the competition.

In all competitions, the 24 year old has managed 19 goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances. With such an eye for goal, it is no shock to see Villa target the player.

They may be competing against bigger sides; however, they sit sixth and could qualify for Europe. This combined with the fact that they can offer him a key role in their starting XI could sway Goncalves.

Unai Emery has proved that he is a fantastic manager over the years. This has continued at Villa and if he gets them a European spot he will be one of the managers of the season.

The fact that he and Goncalves share the same agent is huge. Despite this possible transfer costing a lot, Villa have shown that they can spend big so this may be no issue for them.

