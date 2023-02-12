Fabrizio Romano offers Jonathan Tah update, amid reports Tottenham want him











Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who has been linked with Tottenham this week.

Tah is said to be on Spurs’ list of potential defensive signings for the summer. The 27-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga, with reports this week suggesting Tottenham had now put him on their list.

90Min claimed that Tah and Tottenham had held tentative talks over a move in January. However, nothing materialised, and the defender will now play out the rest of the season in Germany.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

However, in a boost to Tottenham’s hopes of landing Tah in the future, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United will be staying clear of this one.

“I’m told it is still early to see where Jonathan Tah will go, I’m not aware of contacts with Chelsea or Manchester United at this stage. There was interest in England and Italy last summer but nothing concrete. I think he’s worth around £22-23m,” Romano wrote for CaughtOffside.

Tottenham are known to be seeking a new defender or two in the summer. The likes of Eric Dier and Ben Davies face uncertain futures, while Clement Lenglet is expected to return to Barcelona.

TBR’s View: Tah a good option for Tottenham to consider

You don’t win 16 caps for Germany and make over 280 appearances for Leverkusen without having something about you.

Jonathan Tah is more than a good enough option for Tottenham right now. Their defensive frailties are so exposed when Cristian Romero doesn’t play, that they simply need new faces.

At around the £23m mark, Tah won’t break the bank. He’ll provide experience and resilience in the back three. And at the end of the day, that is what Conte wants. Signing Tah, if they can do it, is not the worst idea at all for Spurs.