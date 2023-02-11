Report: Clement Lenglet could leave Tottenham; Conte is already eyeing replacements











Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is looking to replace defender Clement Lenglet this summer, with the French defender failing to convince the Spurs boss.

Lenglet signed in the summer as part of a big recruitment drive at the club. However, despite featuring regularly enough, Lenglet has been left out of the last few Premier League games. Those games have coincided with Tottenham doing well defensively, further calling into question his value.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham will allow Lenglet to return to Barcelona as soon as his loan deal is done and dusted. There is no option to buy, and Spurs have no interest in pursuing such a deal either.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Lenglet – who is said to be on a whopping £145k-a-week salary with Spurs – is now behind Ben Davies in the Spurs pecking order.

Mundo Deportivo reports how Spurs and Conte are already eyeing up potential replacements for Lenglet.

The Italian boss is expected to want backing again in the summer. So far, Daniel Levy and Enic have tried to give Conte players he wants to succeed. But they face a big summer, with the future of both parties still up in the air a tad.

TBR’s View: Lenglet not good enough for Tottenham

Clement Lenglet is fine as a squad player but in order to go higher and be better, Tottenham need more.

The French defender can do a job but most of the time he looks like a player who attacking players don’t mind getting at. Certainly, when Davies is in there alongside Romero and Dier, the Spurs defence appears to be more solid.

Tottenham have been linked with top centre-backs like Bastoni and Ndicka for some time now. It’s imperative they get a big deal done this summer. Sending Lenglet back, then, makes sense in terms of opening up a spot in the team.