Tottenham have started to mention signing 26-year-old defender, he's become their second choice











Tottenham held talks during the January transfer window about signing Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen.

That is according to a report by 90Min, who say Leverkusen officials held discussions with Spurs about the 26-year-old last month.

The report claims that Spurs’ bitter rivals West Ham are among the potential competition for the German international in the summer.

Spurs need a long term central defensive improvement as Antonio Conte’s gameplan is based around solidity he has not got right now.

Tottenham have held talks over signing Tah

The report claims that Tah is not first choice; that is Piero Hincapie, who went to the World Cup with Ecuador and showed what he can do.

Last summer, Spurs seemed to scroll down a list of central defensive targets before signing Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

That effectively kicked the can down the road and this summer has to be the one where they get at least one elite defender.

Tah could be that man, although it seems Spurs are exploring a number of options and have domestic competition for his signature.

The report claims that Tah is keen for his next move to be coming to the Premier League, after a transitional season at Bayern.

Perhaps Spurs getting into the top four would give them more of a pull for Tah, and it also remains to be seen if Conte will commit his future, signing a new contract to be the manager next season.