Tottenham big fans of Oliver Glasner, he’s open to summer move











Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly big fans of Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, with the manager’s job still vacant.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, who was speaking to Give Me Sport.

The search for a new permanent manager at Hotspur Way continues after Antonio Conte was sacked over a week ago.

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have been put in temporary charge until a replacement is found.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

That could be until the end of the season, when more options could potentially become available.

One of those is Oliver Glasner, who is reportedly open to leaving Frankfurt this summer.

After leading the Bundesliga side to the Champions League knockout stages this season, a new challenge at a bigger club makes sense.

He’s slowly worked his way throughout his career, and a move to the Premier League could be that next step.

Matters for Tottenham may be complicated slightly by decisions recently made by Chelsea.

After sacking Graham Potter, previous boss Frank Lampard looks set to take over until the end of the season.

With both London clubs now keen to appoint a successor in the summer, Tottenham may look at Glasner as their top choice given their fans of his work.

Tottenham fans of Frankfurt boss Glasner

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the situation, Taylor named a few manager’s who are being considered as options.

“There are other options out there as well like Thomas Frank,” Taylor said.

“He’s done a great job but whether he’d be the right man to lead Tottenham, De Zerbi is another one.

“You’ve got Oliver Glasner at Frankfurt, who seems to be admired by the club. Even Ange Postecoglou as well at Celtic. I think he deserves a crack at a job in the Premier League.

“But yeah, there are some interesting names out there. So, it’s certainly something for Tottenham to get stuck into because there are so many candidates.”

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A report from The Athletic has suggested that one of Glasner’s biggest fans at Tottenham was Fabio Paratici.

The Italian has now stepped back from the club pending investigations during his time at Juventus.

This could decrease the chances of Glasner getting the job, although he’s unlikely to be the first choice of many Spurs fans.

Although a big name isn’t essential, a club the size of Tottenham should be looking at the highest profile managers.

Whether that’s the correct route is another matter, with their most successful recent boss Mauricio Pochettino being recruited from Southampton.

