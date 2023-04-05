Four managers chances of getting the Tottenham job have decreased after news about Fabio Paratici











Four managers’ chances of landing the Tottenham Hotspur job have reportedly decreased after Fabio Paratici stepped away from his duties at the club last week.

It’s been a chaotic couple of weeks at Tottenham after the club announced the departure of Antonio Conte just nine days ago.

Paratici conducted an interview on Tottenham’s social media platforms where he explained the club’s decision. But the Italian was hit with a worldwide ban from football activity by FIFA the following day after his involvement in false accounting at Juventus.

Of course, Paratici was expected to head up Tottenham’s search for a new manager and he seemingly has his eye on the likes of Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim, Oliver Glasner and Sergio Conceicao.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

But The Athletic reports that the chances of any of these four managers ending up at Spurs have now decreased after last week’s news.

Four managers chances of landing Tottenham job have decreased

The outlet claims that it would make ‘less sense’ for Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, to go for Enrique, Glasner, Amorim or Conceicao now.

This is down to the possibility that Paratici may not be at the club, with a decision on his future likely to be made after the outcome of his appeal is learned.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, Paratici was reportedly really keen on former Spain boss Enrique and current Porto manager Conceicao.

Enrique would have been an intriguing option for Tottenham, but it remains unclear whether he would have been willing to make the switch to north London anyway.

As for Conceicao, he’s doing an excellent job with Porto and has received praise for his attractive style of football in Portugal.

The same goes for Amorim, a manager Spurs will know well after they faced his Sporting Lisbon side in the Champions League this season.

Tottenham also faced Glasner’s Frankfurt side in Europe and the 48-year-old has impressed in Germany.

It may not be a bad thing for Tottenham that Paratici has stepped away from the manager search given his track-record at appointing them so far.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s spell was nothing short of a disaster and while Conte got off to a brilliant start in north London, he never felt like the right fit for the club.

Show all