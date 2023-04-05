Sky Sports journalist makes new Oliver Glasner claim amid Tottenham links











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner this summer, and Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared the latest on the Austrian.

Antonio Conte left Spurs at the end of last month, eight days after his furious rant following his side’s 3-3 draw against relegation-threatened Southampton.

Cristian Stellini has been given the interim job until the end of the season, but Tottenham have to bring in a new boss this summer. Glasner has been heavily linked.

Right after Conte was shown the door, Spurs began being linked with a whole host of managers.

Big-name bosses like Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino have all been rumoured to be on Levy’s shortlist, but the surprise name was Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian helped the Bundesliga side win the Europa League in his debut season there, and he is viewed by many as a really talented manager who not only helps develop young players but also plays a better style of football than someone like Conte.

Plettenberg has had his say on Glasner amid all the links to Tottenham, and he believes the 48-year-old Austrian will leave Frankfurt at the end of the season – even though he’ll have a year left on his contract.

He told Sky Sports Germany: “The trend is that Glasner will say goodbye to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.”

TBR View:

Numerous reports over recent weeks have linked Glasner with the Tottenham job.

It has been claimed that Levy has contacted the Austrian’s agents about a possible move and Glasner himself is open to the idea of leaving Frankfurt to join Spurs this summer.

The 48-year-old has a release clause in his contract which can be triggered in the summer. It will cost Tottenham just around £4 million, which is considerably lesser than what it’ll take to get someone like Roberto De Zerbi from Brighton and Hove Albion.

It will be interesting to see what will happen at Tottenham this summer. Glasner, who has no Premier League experience, would certainly be a bold choice.

