Simeone asked if Spurs midfielder Hojbjerg is a target this summer

Diego Simeone has hinted that Atletico Madrid are working on a potential move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after being asked whether the Tottenham Hotspur star is an option for the club this summer.

Simeone was speaking to AS as speculation persists that Atleti are working to try and sign the Dane after three years in North London.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

It seems that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may be heading for the Tottenham exit. The 27-year-old has never quite been able to win over the entire Spurs fanbase.

Simeone responds to Hojbjerg question

The Times reported last week that Tottenham have rejected a £16 million bid from Atletico for Hojbjerg. But it was claimed that a deal is expected to be agreed between the two clubs.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Simeone gave an interview with AS in Spain in which he alluded to Atleti’s need for further reinforcements in the middle of the park. That prompted the Argentinian to then be asked if Hojbjerg was an option.

And intriguingly, he certainly did not shut the idea down.

“There are names with which the club works to favor the need-obligation situation. The club will decide,” he said.

Tottenham are in line to make a profit on Hojbjerg. They spent £15 million to bring him in from Southampton in 2020. And they have already rejected an offer for more than that this summer.

It is a deal that all parties will seemingly be happy with. Atletico can offer Hojbjerg Champions League football next year. Spurs meanwhile, will move a high-earner off the books ahead of the final weeks of the transfer window.

Some fans will be disappointed to see him go. Hojbjerg has been ‘amazing‘ at times for Tottenham. However, it does feel like the right time for the player to move on as Spurs prepare for the beginning of the Ange Postecoglou era.