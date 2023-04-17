Tottenham among clubs keen on signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher











Tottenham are the latest club to throw their name in the hat when it comes to what is set to be a big battle to sign Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher this summer.

Gallagher is facing an uncertain future and is being tipped as one of the players Chelsea could look to sell off to balance the books this summer.

At the moment, Liverpool have been most heavily linked, while Newcastle are known admirers of the England man.

However, 90Min is now reporting that Tottenham are also in the mix for signing Gallagher. Their report claims that Spurs are among a cluster of Premier League sides keen on taking Gallagher from Chelsea.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

At the moment, Tottenham are taking a watching brief. Gallagher is believed to be heading for showdown talks with Chelsea and from there, will make a decision on his future.

Chelsea accepted a £45m bid for the ‘special’ Gallagher in January. But no deal was ever done and the former Palace loanee has been playing regularly in recent weeks. Indeed, he even scored this weekend for the Blues.

Tottenham, of course, are looking for a new manager and players this summer.

TBR’s View: Gallagher would bring fight to Tottenham

One thing Spurs would love about Gallagher is the effort and intensity he brings to the table. Yes, he might not be the most naturally gifted footballer in the world.

But he makes up for that with tenacity and a will to win. Spurs need those sorts of player and if he is to leave Chelsea, a move across London wouldn’t be too bad.

Of course, there will be a big fight to sign Gallagher. Liverpool have tracked him for some time and Newcastle’s top four chances could entice him. But Tottenham remain a big club, and if the right manager comes in, then Gallagher could be tempted.