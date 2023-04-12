Liverpool now considering Conor Gallagher after Jude Bellingham blow











Liverpool are reportedly considering the possibility of signing Conor Gallagher this summer, after claims they’ve pulled out of the race for Jude Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to re-shape his midfield this summer, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner looking likely to leave on free transfers.

The Reds looked set to pursue their long-term interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as a result, who was reportedly Klopp’s top target.

Yet, Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Liverpool have now cooled their interest in the England star due to a deal being deemed too expensive.

Now, it seems that they are considering a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as an alternative option.

Liverpool considering Gallagher

The Daily Mail reports that Gallagher has been discussed by the club as an option to bolster Klopp’s midfield.

Gallagher has struggled to nail down a place in Chelsea’s side this season after a brilliant campaign at Crystal Palace last time out.

The 23-year-old has been labelled a ‘special’ talent and is attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United too.

There’s no doubt that Gallagher would fit Klopp’s style due to his relentless energy off the ball, but this move may be an underwhelming one after the club were chasing Bellingham.

Liverpool fans will be desperate to see the club make a statement and bring in a top-quality midfielder if they don’t pursue their interest in Bellingham. And while Gallagher has shown plenty of promise, he’s not performing at the same level as the Dortmund star right now.

