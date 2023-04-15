Newcastle still considering signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea











Newcastle United are still keen on signing Conor Gallagher this summer if they can, as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his ranks.

The Magpies are on course to qualify for the Champions League as things stand and are making plans to sign some top players in the summer months.

And according to The Mirror, Chelsea’s Gallagher is still on their list of potential signings.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

In-demand

Gallagher has emerged as a key player for Chelsea this season in what has been, in all honesty, a woeful campaign for the Blues.

With Graham Potter sacked and Frank Lampard now back in charge, Gallagher will be hoping to finish the season strongly.

Of course, Gallagher is a man in-demand. The Mirror’s report on Newcastle still being keen follows on from multiple reports suggesting that Liverpool could well move for the England man. The Reds are thought to be keen on signing both Gallagher and his teammate Mason Mount after ruling themselves out of signing Jude Bellingham.

Lauded as a ‘special‘ player, Gallagher was included in the England squad for the World Cup. Chelsea can expect to fetch as much as £45m for Gallagher if they do sell.

TBR’s View: Newcastle suits Conor Gallagher

Newcastle are a club on the up under Eddie Howe and PIF and there is a lot for Conor Gallagher to like.

The Magpies will face a crucial next few transfer windows as they try to bridge the gap between themselves and those clubs right at the very top. Landing top players throughout the squad is going to be key.

In Gallagher, they’d be getting a young midfielder who also has bags of experience. He’s been to a World Cup, won a European trophy, and has a cracking attitude to the game.

Newcastle can do a lot worse than sign Gallagher.