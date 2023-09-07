Tottenham already planning to make two important signings in January now

Tottenham Hotspur are already said to be considering two deals for January as Ange Postecoglou targets additions in two different areas.

That’s according to GiveMeSport who outlined that Tottenham will be in search of a forward and defender in their report.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham have of course already had a very productive summer in the transfer market.

The club were able to offload several unwanted players as well as bringing on board some key signings.

And several of those have hit the ground running.

James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and now Manor Solomon have all had a big impact on the eleven immediately.

Ange Postecoglou is also getting the best out of Spurs’ existing squad, too.

Yves Bissouma looks like a new player under Ange, and the likes of Pedro Porro and Pape Matar Sarr look much improved as well.

It’s no surprise that the club are already planning their next steps in this exciting new era.

And news that the side are targeting a defender seems timely.

Davison Sanchez’s departure has left Postecoglou’s Tottenham short at centre-back until January.

Tottenham are already targeting January additions for Postecoglou

Spurs now have four senior centre-backs available for the foreseeable.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are the starting pair and Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips are in reserve.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

And although that seems a sensible number for a side not in Europe this year, and already eliminated from one domestic cup, that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Eric Dier hasn’t made a match day squad under Postecoglou yet.

And although the England international wants to stay and prove his worth, he doesn’t seem in Ange’s plans.

Someone who has impressed Postecoglou, 18-year-old Ashley Phillips, would face a big task if he was suddenly a starter.

The foundations of Postecoglou’s Tottenham have been set, but it will take January and lot more windows to build a side perfectly in his image.