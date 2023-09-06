‘He backs himself’: £85k-a-week Tottenham player hoping to force his way back into Ange’s plans – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier apparently wants to fight for his place at the club despite not featuring this season.

The Tottenham centre-back has fallen out of favour at the club and many may have thought that he could have departed over the summer.

Now, a journalist has provided an update on his future. Speaking via the Daily Mail, journalist Matt Barlow said: “I don’t think Eric Dier wants to leave the club. He has one year remaining on his contract and showed no interest in a move during the summer.

“Postecoglou has made it clear he wants centre-halves who are mobile and quick on the recover… this is not Dier’s strength and yet I think he backs himself to make an impression at some point. With Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga also out, he is not that far from the team.”

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Eric Dier wants to fight for his place at Tottenham

The 29 year-old has been a Spurs player for many years and has had some great moments but last season he was not at his best.

This, combined with the fact that new manager Ange Postecoglou doesn’t seem to fancy him would suggest that the best option for all parties is for him to leave.

The £85k-a-week defender hasn’t even featured this season so it is definitely going to take a lot for him to get anywhere near the pitch at the club.

With Spurs performing so well at the moment as well without him it also doesn’t help his case in fighting to play.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

If the player is going to want to force his way back into the plans of Ange Postecoglou then he is going to have to do a lot in training.

With only one year left on his contract, it looks most likely that he will be leaving the club on a free transfer next summer.