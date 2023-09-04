Tottenham teenager has seriously impressed Postecoglou and will now be part of first-team squad – journalist

Tottenham have enjoyed a superb start to life in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou and won 5-2 at the weekend.

Spurs have looked a far cry from the struggling side we saw under Antonio Conte and new manager Ange Postecoglou is winning plenty of plaudits.

Of course, the new Spurs boss has some high expectations and players must buy in and impress. And it seems one youngster, Ashley Phillips, has done just that.

Sky Sports journalist says Ashley Phillips will be part of Tottenham first-team

Phillips only arrived in the summer from Blackburn and the immediate feeling was he might end up going out on loan to gain even more experience.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, noises have been coming from the Spurs camp that Phillips is impressing a lot and according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, that is indeed the case.

Taking to social media to speak about Tanguy Ndombele, Bridge also dropped in that Phillips has now impressed Postecoglou enough to be considered part of the first-team this season.

Still only 18, Phillips is very clearly a star of the future for Tottenham and to have impressed so early is a big statement.

Whether or not he sees many minutes remains to be seen. But for Phillips, this is a big start to life as a Spurs player.

A real coup

Tottenham look like they’ve done good business throughout the summer and in landing a teenager like Phillips, it appears they’ve struck gold.

Blackburn did not want to lose him and there’s a reason they selected him so often last term as well. Clearly, Tottenham are now seeing this as well.

If Phillips can continue to impress as he is obviously doing, then this season could end up being even better than he ever dreamed of.