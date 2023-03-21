Ally McCoist says Ryan Mason isn’t the right man for the Tottenham job











Ally McCoist has told TalkSPORT that he doesn’t think Ryan Mason is the right man to take over from Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte is facing the prospect of losing his job at Tottenham this week after his explosive post-match press conference on Saturday.

The Italian was left furious after his side threw away a 3-1 lead against Southampton, which led to him venting his frustrations to the media after the game.

The Telegraph reported last night that Tottenham are preparing to part ways with Conte during the international break.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It would be difficult for Spurs to bring in a new permanent manager at this stage of the season and the outlet notes that Mason is likely to take charge until the end of the season.

But McCoist has his doubts over whether the 31-year-old is ready to guide Spurs to a fourth-place finish.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist labelled the current situation at Tottenham a ‘mess’ and raised concerns about Mason taking over from Conte.

“I actually like listening to Ryan Mason,” he said. “I think he’s a really good lad and I think in terms of getting on with the squad, they wouldn’t mind it.

“But I’m not sure at this stage of the season with the importance of fourth-place coming up, I’m just not sure he’s the right man for the job.

“Then, I’m not sure Conte’s the right man for the job right now after that so, are they better getting rid of him and getting somebody that the players do have respect for. Dear me! This whole thing is just a mess.”

He added: “This is a football club that got rid of their manager [Jose Mourinho] two weeks [editor correction: six days] before a cup final. They’re capable of anything aren’t they, let’s be honest about it.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mason has impressed as part of the coaching staff at Tottenham under Conte and he has already taken charge for a short spell at the club.

The former Spurs midfielder took over from Jose Mourinho for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign and he even led the side out in the League Cup final against Manchester City that year.

He’s been described as a ‘special’ person by Mauricio Pochettino, but it remains to be seen whether he is the man to guide Spurs to a fourth-place finish.

