‘Top team player’: Moritz Jenz says he loved playing for Celtic when 25-year-old was starting with him

Moritz Jenz has opened up on his love for Celtic and how he still misses Scotland after leaving the club in January of this year.

The German defender impressed during his short loan spell at Celtic. In 19 appearances for the Hoops, Jenz scored two goals and more than held his own in the Champions League.

The arrival of Yuki Kobayashi spelled the end for the 24-year-old’s Celtic career and he left to join Schalke. Now at Wolfsburg, Jenz was really complimentary about his former teammate, Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Jenz said [The Sun], “CCV is a great guy. First of all, he’s not selfish. He’s a top team player.

“You saw him come on against Lazio and you could see his presence. Everyone was like, ‘CCV is here!’. It was very stable.

“OK, the goal they conceded was a bit unlucky where Cameron could have kicked it out, but this can happen.

“But he is so important. It’s like having a rock, or a FRIDGE, next to you. You know he’s going to be there and will cover you when someone goes past you.

“He’s always very safe and assured. Cam’s not a big talker during games. He leads more by actions, which is also good.”

The US defender has been an absolute stalwart for Celtic since joining the club in 2021. Carter-Vickers has been imperious in the heart of the Celtic defence and will now look to forge a partnership with Liam Scales.

In two seasons, the American international has swept up five trophies out of six and was a pivotal part of the team that won the record-breaking eighth domestic treble for Celtic.

Capped 12 times for the USA, at just 25-years-old, Carter-Vickers has a brilliant future ahead of him at club and country level.

Tied down to the club until 2026, you would have to imagine that Carter-Vickers must be on Celtic’s radar to offer a new contract.

But until then, the fans can be safe in the knowledge that their ‘man mountain‘ of a defender is here for at least another three seasons.

