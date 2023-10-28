‘Top player’: Cristian Romero blown away by 22-year-old Tottenham man last night

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero seems really impressed by Micky van de Ven after his performance against Crystal Palace last night.

Spurs extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points. They are having an incredible campaign so far, and their defensive duo, Romero and Van de Ven, have been integral to their early-season success.

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero says Micky van de Ven is a ‘top player’

Tottenham signed Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Dutch defender was one of the most impressive centre-backs in the Bundesliga last season. It was always only a matter of time before he moved to a bigger club, and Spurs came calling in the summer.

After weeks of negotiations, Tottenham finally sealed a deal to sign Van de Ven, and that has proved to be one of their best decisions in recent times.

The Dutchman has been absolutely incredible this season. His presence has made Spurs very solid at the back, and he has formed a brilliant partnership with Cristian Romero as well.

After last night’s win over Crystal Palace, Van de Ven took to Instagram to celebrate the three points. His good pal Romero showed him some love.

“Top player,” he wrote.

Van de Ven and Romero’s stats vs Crystal Palace

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been two of the biggest reasons why Tottenham have been so good this season.

The two defenders were in a league of their own against Crystal Palace last night, and even though they conceded a goal late in the game, their stats show they were outstanding.

Van de Ven had 110 touches of the ball and completed 95 of his 96 attempted passes, maintaining a stunning 99 per cent passing accuracy. He also made four clearances, two tackles and wasn’t dribbled past once in the entire game. (SofaScore)

Romero, on the other hand, had 158 touches of the ball and maintained an impressive 93 per cent passing accuracy, having completed 141 out of his 151 attempted passes. He also made four clearances and wasn’t dribbled past a single time in the entire game in addition to a tackle and an interception each. (SofaScore)