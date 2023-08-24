Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has described Spurs defensive partner Cristian Romero as a “world-class” player.

The Tottenham summer signing also acknowledged that Romero’s style of play is “really aggressive” and does some “crazy” slides.

Spurs bolstered their defensive ranks by bringing in Van de Ven from Wolfsburg earlier in August.

Ange Postecoglou has named Van de Ven alongside Romero in both of Tottenham’s Premier League games so far.

The Dutchman, speaking on talkSPORT, was asked about his new centre-back partner and how he was getting along with him.

“I think a really good partnership,” said Van de Ven. “We played now two games together, and we find really well with each other, on the pitch and off the pitch.

“I think that also helped when you have a good relationship with someone off the pitch. And of course what you say, he’s a world-class player.

“He won the World Cup, I think that’s a dream of everyone. So yeah, he’s a really good centre-back and I think I can learn a lot from him.”

When asked about Romero’s fierce nature, Van de Ven replied: “He is really aggressive, to be honest!

“Sometimes he has some crazy slides. Of course it’s always good, but I think that’s more the Argentina blood or something.

“But I think he’s a bit more aggressive than me.”

Our view

For so long, Tottenham’s defence hasn’t been great. Romero has very much been the standout, but centre-back was certainly a difficult position last term.

Now, with Van de Ven also in the Spurs ranks, the team’s defence already looks much more solid.

Tottenham’s back line was very much watertight against Manchester United. Let’s hope for more of the same consistently.