Cristian Romero so impressed with 22-year-old Tottenham player’s performance yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur fans will surely be very happy to see Cristian Romero’s response to Micky van de Ven’s performance against Bournemouth.

Commenting on Van de Ven’s Instagram post following the win, Romero shared his praise alongside many other Spurs players.

Romero called his performance “amazing” along with three clapping emojis.

And with the two now forming quite the formidable partnership at Spurs, that should be music to fan’s ears.

22-year-old Micky van de Ven was immediately given a strong show of faith by manager Ange Postecoglou.

Following his £43m move the left-sided centre back was promptly put in place as a stalwart of the new Postecoglou era.

And that decision is already bearing results.

The Dutchman was excellent yesterday as Spurs executed a perfect away day performance.

Alongside Romero, van de Ven was faultless in his work and looked imperious on the ball at times.

Much like many other managers, it was clear that Postecoglou deemed it necessary to have a left-footed pivot in his centre-back partnership and it’s clear why.

Van de Ven is already the basis of a lot of Spurs’ exciting attacking play.

Romero impressed with Tottenham’s van de Ven against Bournemouth

It’s hard to review the game against Bournemouth without mentioning James Maddison.

Spurs’ new marquee signing was once again brilliant for Postecoglou’s side and embodies everything about their new era.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Creativity, maturity and responsibility.

And whilst it’s easy to get carried away with Spurs’ early success, they of course do still have big challenges ahead.

But fans will feel that their new centre-back partnership will at least be well equipped to succeed.

Along with Destiny Udogie, who looks superb early in his Tottenham career, Spurs really do have the makings of a long-term back four.

There will still be some doubts over Pedro Porro, a player likely to be rotated with Emerson Royal, but he has also shown improvement.

Spurs’ next Premier League game is a trip to Turf Moor after they face Fulham in the EFL cup on Tuesday.