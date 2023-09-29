‘Top class’ Arsenal and Liverpool midfield target now set for bumper new contract

Arsenal and Liverpool both had busy old summers in the transfer window this time around as both boards backed their managers.

The Gunners spent north of £200m on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Liverpool, meanwhile, revamped their midfield with the signings of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, among others.

Another midfield target for both clubs was Italian midfielder, Nicolo Barella. However, while the Inter Milan star is admired, it now looks like he could end up being out of reach after all.

Nicolo Barella set for new Inter contract after being linked with Liverpool and Arsenal

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Barella is among a trio of Inter players who the Serie A club are looking to tie down to new contracts.

Barella has been key for Inter for a number of seasons now and his performances even impressed Jurgen Klopp, who lauded him as ‘top class’ previously.

But while Klopp would clearly love Barella at Anfield, it seems a new contract could put an end to any speculation ahead of the winter window at least.

As Galetti states, Inter hope to have a deal in place before January, meaning Barella will be off limits for clubs come that point.

Barella would be great to see in the Premier League

The Italian has been one of the best midfielders in Europe for some time now and it’s little wonder Liverpool and Arsenal like the look of him.

However, it seems the boat might have been missed by Premier League sides for now. Barella has clearly never shown a big indication to leave Inter and now a new contract could seal his fate.

Of course, contracts can mean little these days as well. So if Barella continues to shine, then he’s a name we’ll no doubt hear again in future windows.