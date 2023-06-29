Liverpool are now really thinking about making bid for £80m star Klopp has called ‘top class’ – journalist

The latest news from journalist Rudy Galetti suggests that Nicolo Barella is still a transfer target for Liverpool and they are weighing up whether to make a bid for him.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Italian midfielder still remains a target for Liverpool as they look to strengthen their midfield.

The Premier League club are apparently ‘internally evaluating’ if they should make an official bid for the Inter Milan player.

Barella, who has also been heavily linked to Newcastle, is apparently a player that Inter Milan want to keep this summer according to Galetti.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Liverpool still interested in Nicolo Barella

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Barella. In an interview, the German said: “I like him a lot.” In the same interview, he also said: “He is a top class player”.

It is no shock to see Liverpool want to strengthen their midfield and bring in a player like Barella. It also helps that Jurgen Klopp clearly advocates the signing.

The Inter Milan star has a reported price tag close to £80m. With this in mind, it is no shock to see Liverpool really thinking about whether to make a bid for the player.

Due to his quality and due to the fact that Klopp rates him highly, he seems like he would be a massive coup for the club should they manage to sign him. With the Reds not the only club interested, they will need to make their mind up sooner rather than later.

Liverpool only managed to qualify for the Europa League last season. They will want to be back battling for the title and in the Champions League. With this in mind, they need to make sure they manage to secure marquee signings like Barella to strengthen the squad.