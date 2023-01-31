Tony Pulis urges Djed Spence to leave Tottenham Hotspur today











Tony Pulis has now urged Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence to leave the club today.

Pulis was speaking on Sky Sports News (31/1 11:14am) about the 22-year-old’s future.

It’s safe to say that Spence’s time at Spurs hasn’t gone to plan so far.

Signed for £20m in the summer from Pulis’s old club Middlesbrough, he’s been third choice all season.

Given Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty haven’t been brilliant this season, Spence’s lack of minutes is especially frustrating.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

He looks set to shift down to fourth in the pecking order with the imminent arrival of Pedro Porro.

The Spanish defender finally looks set to join Tottenham after a drawn-out negotiation process.

His move looked like it had fallen through at one point yesterday, but he’s now set for a medical today.

Pulis urges Spence to leave Tottenham today

When asked about his former defender, Pulis said: “I had him at Middlesbrough, we took him from Fulham’s academy.

“He’s got tremendous pace, he’s a very, very energetic lad, but he’s got a lot to learn.

“And I think going from Middlesbrough where he was playing quite regularly into Tottenham’s reserves has not helped that process.

“He does need to get to a club where he’s going to play regular football and learn his trade.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“The opportunity for Djed to go out and play football again, it’s good for Tottenham and good for the kid.”

Pulis will be pleased to hear that Spence does look set to leave Tottenham today.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 22-year-old has agreed a loan deal with Stade Rennes.

There’s no option to buy for the French side as Spence looks set to join up with Joe Rodon in Ligue 1.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Spence to finally get some consistent top-flight minutes under his belt.

