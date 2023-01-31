Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro deal initially a loan with obligation to buy











Tottenham Hotspur now look set to sign Sporting full-back Pedro Porro on an initial loan today.

That’s according to Record Portugal, as relayed by journalist Zach Lowry, with the transfer deadline approaching.

Antonio Conte has been desperate to bring the Spanish defender to north London this month.

Conte has made it clear that he’s not happy with his current options at right wing-back.

Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have competed to start this season, but neither have nailed down that spot.

Djed Spence, after a £20m move from Middlesbrough, hasn’t even been given a chance.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He now looks set to leave the club on loan, as Porro will push him even further down the pecking order.

More details are now emerging from Porro’s move to Spurs.

The Portuguese outlet suggesting Tottenham will only sign Porro on an initial loan this month.

He’s already said his goodbyes, and talked about his dream to join the north London side.

Porro set to join Tottenham on loan today

The details of Porro’s deal are on the front page of Record Portugal, and relayed by journalist Zach Lowry.

“Tottenham Hotspur will sign Pedro Porro for a €5m [£4.4m] loan fee as well as a €42.5 million [£37.3m] obligation to buy and 15% of Marcus Edwards’ transfer rights.

“Sporting will replace him with Héctor Bellerín, joining on loan until the end of the season with the option for two more.”

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Tottenham have signed a played initially on loan before making the move permanent.

Both Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero have been signed in this way under Antonio Conte.

Porro is likely to play a big part for Spurs for the rest of the season.

Tottenham have Champions League and FA Cup campaigns to concentrate on, and the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Show all