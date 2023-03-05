Tony Cascarino suggests Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will drop Callum Wilson soon











Tony Cascarino now believes that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will drop Callum Wilson very soon.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cascarino suggested that Newcastle may go big in the transfer market on a striker in the summer.

After an incredible start to the season, Newcastle have hit a rough patch of form.

Defeat in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday was followed up by a challenging trip to Manchester City yesterday.

It ended in another 2-0 defeat, with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scoring the goals.

Newcastle had chances of their own, but fluffed their lines with each of their clear-cut opportunities.

Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Callum Wilson all had failed to test Ederson in dangerous areas.

The £20m forward once again struggled in front of goal.

His form before the World Cup earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Unfortunately, he’s scored just once in the league since domestic football restarted.

Cascarino has now suggested that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will drop Wilson very soon.

He could offer record signing Alexander Isak the chance to prove himself before the season ends.

Cascarino think Newcastle boss Howe may drop Wilson

Speaking after Newcastle’s defeat yesterday, Cascarino said: “Newcastle were a tough challenge yesterday, I listened to Eddie Howe there, he’s got some big decisions coming.

“First of all, in the centre-forward position, does he go with Callum Wilson next year?



“I don’t think he will, and I like Callum Wilson. I don’t think Callum is an 18-to-20 plus goal striker.

“I think Newcastle need to make a big transfer in that position.

“Callum Wilson played quite poorly in the Carabao Cup final, he didn’t play well yesterday at Man City, he missed a good chance, but he wasn’t really the Callum Wilson we know.

“I think he’ll get the chance now Isak to be leading the line, I think that is definitely going to happen.”

Ian Wright was critical of Callum Wilson for missing a key chance yesterday.

His personal poor form is reflected in the downturn in results for Newcastle in general.

A report from The Telegraph suggests Wilson is playing for his Newcastle future right now under Eddie Howe.

He’s got a dozen games left to prove he still has a future at St. James’ Park.

