Callum Wilson playing for his future at Newcastle United, his position is vulnerable











Five Newcastle United players are now reportedly playing for their future at the club – including their talisman Callum Wilson.

The Magpies fell to a heart-breaking 2-0 defeat at Wembley yesterday as they fell short in the League Cup final.

Manchester United proved to have more quality on the day as Newcastle struggled to create clear-cut chances, while conceding two avoidable goals.

Eddie Howe’s side have performed way above expectations this season and despite suffering defeat yesterday, they remain firmly in the hunt for Champions League football.

Newcastle are expected to be challenging towards the top end of the table over the coming years but no one would have guessed that Howe would have them competing for a top-four finish in his first full season in charge.

The Englishman is only at the beginning of a project at St James’ Park and while he is doing an exceptional job with the players at his disposal, it seems that the club will be looking to upgrade in the near future.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wilson playing for his Newcastle future

The Telegraph reports that the likes of Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron and even Wilson are all ‘vulnerable’.

All five players are playing for their futures at St James’ Park between now and the end of the season. They could be playing for their place at the club itself or their position in Howe’s starting line-up.

All five players have been crucial to Newcastle’s successful campaign to date but it’s no surprise that the club will be aiming to upgrade on certain positions over the summer.

Newcastle are clearly on an upward trajectory and have already splashed out by bringing in the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman over the past year.

Of course, Wilson currently sits just behind Almiron in terms of goals for the club this season, but at 30-years-old, they may need to think about bringing in a younger option.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

The club have already brought in Isak, who has impressed despite a lengthy spell on the sidelines. But Wilson may face a fight for his place in the side over the coming months.

The £20 million man has undoubtedly been Newcastle’s most reliable goalscorer during his spell at St James’ Park, but it’s no secret that he has struggled with injuries.

It may seem harsh that Newcastle are looking to upgrade on the likes of Wilson, but it seems inevitable if they are to start competing with the very best.

