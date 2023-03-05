Wright criticises Wilson and Joelinton after Newcastle defeat











Ian Wright has expressed his disbelief on Match of the Day at neither Callum Wilson or Joelinton scoring for Newcastle United in their loss to Manchester City after both had amazing chances in either half of the game.

Eddie Howe’s men must be reflecting on what could have been after Saturday. City picked up the three points. But Newcastle had the opportunities to cause Pep Guardiola’s side real problems.

Photo by Stu Forster – NUFC/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Wilson had a superb chance during the first-half. But he fluffed his lines when right in front of the goal, eight yards out.

Wright baffled by Wilson and Joelinton in Newcastle loss

However, at least he made contact with the ball. Joelinton had a nightmare after the break when Joe Willock’s cross looked set to fall perfectly onto the Brazilian’s foot.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But the midfielder got it all wrong and missed the ball completely. And Wright admitted that he was almost baffled by the mistakes from the two Newcastle players.

“Newcastle’s chances were excellent chances. They did very, very well to make them. When you’re playing against City, you’re not going to get a lot of chances to do that,” he told Match of the Day.

“I’m very surprised with Callum Wilson with that. When we see it from the other angle, I think he’s got to just come through that with the laces. He tries to side-foot it and gets it wrong. That was a fantastic chance.

“And again, Joelinton with this one. He goes into the box, brilliant cross from Joe [Willock]. And I can’t understand why he’s not volleyed that, frustrating. That again is a fantastic chance.”

Newcastle’s performance will encourage the squad, as well as Arsenal, you would imagine. The Magpies had the chances to take something from their trip to the Etihad Stadium. And it was two very good goals which led to City securing the three points.

They are currently going through a disappointing run of form, having not won any of their last five games in all competitions.

But on another day, that scoreline could have been very different. Wilson’s ability in front of goal is obvious. Meanwhile, no one has silenced more doubters and critics than Joelinton has done during his time on Tyneside.

Newcastle will surely be back on track in the very near future. And the race for the top-four remains in their hands with Tottenham losing later in the day. They are four points back with two games in hand.

Of course, they may feel that they should actually be three, or even one point, adrift after Saturday. But there is plenty to play for.