Leeds transfer news: Jack Harrison could come in from Leicester today











Leeds United could receive a bid for winger Jack Harrison before the transfer window closes today.

That’s according to The Athletic, who believe that Leicester City are very keen on his services.

Harrison showed his quality at the weekend, scoring a wonderful goal in the FA Cup against Accrington Stanley.

The 26-year-old has been regularly involved for Leeds this season, starting the majority of their games.

There has been a real shift in the age of Leeds’s squad, particularly their attackers under Jesse Marsch.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have burst onto the scene this season.

Leicester clearly see an opportunity, and Leeds could now receive a bid for Harrison.

It won’t be cheap for Brenden Rodgers’s side though, and Harrison’s valuation could price them out of a move.

Leeds could receive Harrison bid

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘They are pursuing Jack Harrison from Leeds United and could follow up their £20million offer for the winger.

‘Their budget may restrict them from offering too much more than that fee in this window as they have already committed £17million to the Victor Kristiansen deal and are also compensating Lyon for curtailing their loan deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for Tete.’

Leeds also have to consider whether they want to potential strengthen a relegation rival.

Fabrizio Romano has also said that Leicester are ‘pushing’ to sign Harrison, with a decision expected later today.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The two sides are level on points and goal difference, with Leeds having a game in hand.

Harrison certainly still has plenty to offer Leeds, but has also attracted interest from Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Leeds have spent plenty of money this month, and if they receive the right bid for Harrison it might be hard to turn down.

