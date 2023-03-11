Javi Gracia lauds Leeds 'example' Jack Harrison after 2-2 Brighton draw











Leeds drew at home with Brighton and Hove Albion today as they rescued a point after twice being behind.

Javi Gracia will have been happy with the spirit showed from his side against a Brighton side who have been right at it in recent weeks and months.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It took a goal in the second half from Jack Harrison to rescue the point. It came as Harrison redeemed himself for being part of an earlier scramble which led to Brighton’s second goal.

And speaking of Harrison after the game, Phil Hay shared that Gracia had been full of praise for the Leeds winger.

Harrison has long been a favourite at Leeds and was a key player under both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch. Now, it seems, he is impressing a third manager as well in Gracia.

Leeds will very much need Harrison to be at his best if they’re to get out of the bottom three. Harrison’s play down the wing can be crucial and create chances. Leeds need more of that if they are to win points.

TBR’s View: Jack Harrison can be Leeds’ Raphinha this season

Last year saw Leeds need the qualities of Raphinha and others – Harrison included – to get out of trouble.

Now though, it seems like Harrison might need to be the main actor in this great escape. He is one of the most experienced players at Leeds in wide areas and he is going to be crucial.

He showed he can produce today and Leeds will need more of that going forward. If Harrison doesn’t perform, then Leeds could well find themselves struggling massively.