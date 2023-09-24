Pundit Tony Cascarino has said that there’s no way Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta can start Aaron Ramsdale against Tottenham Hotspur today.

Cascarino was speaking on TalkSPORT (24/9 7:54am) ahead of a huge North London derby this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can continue their unbeaten run in all competitions this season.

They’ve already won a Community Shield and their return to the Champions League went swimmingly in midweek against PSV Eindhoven.

Tottenham also come into the match in red-hot form, with Ange Postecoglou revolutionising his new side.

Spurs don’t have the best record at the Emirates but under Postecoglou their past issues don’t seem to affect their mindset.

Arteta has some big decisions to make when it comes to his team selection today.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kai Havertz has been in and out of the side in the past couple of weeks as he looks to kick-start his career at the Emirates.

However, Mikel Arteta has been told Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale can’t start against Tottenham today.

Instead, he has to stick with new goalkeeper David Raya after back-to-back clean sheets.

Arteta told Ramsdale can’t start for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Speaking about the goalkeeping dilemma, Cascarino said: “Generally there is the number one at a football club.

“So, I don’t understand and I get why Emmanuel Petit is saying don’t risk harmony because sometimes you get two goalkeepers who don’t quite get on as well.

“Now one of them is going to have to move if they don’t.

“But your number one has to know he’s the number one.

“Yes, you can be questioned and oh is he going through a bad period?

“He’s not going to choose [Aaron] Ramsdale today is he? He can’t surely.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has praised Ramsdale in the build-up to Arsenal’s clash against Tottenham today.

However, it would be a huge shock to see Raya drop out of the side today given how well he’s played in his last two games.

His distribution is phenomenal and he hasn’t put a foot wrong so far this season.

Raya doesn’t have the same experience as Ramsdale in high-pressure situations such as a North London derby.

The only way he can gain that experience is by being given the nod today.