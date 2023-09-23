The biggest debate at Arsenal at the moment seems to centre around the goalkeeping situation at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has seemingly made the brash decision to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya as Arsenal’s number one, and, as you can imagine, this has sparked all sorts of debate among the fanbase.

Speaking on Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has now weighed in on the debate, and he says that he doesn’t care so long as Arsenal are winning games.

Campbell noted that Ramsdale hadn’t put a foot wrong this season, but he also stated that Raya has been perfect since stepping into the role as number one, so he would understand if Raya is chosen to start against Spurs on Sunday.

Campbell spoke about Raya and Ramsdale.

“I don’t care as long as we win I don’t care who goes in goal. We have two number one goalkeepers. What I will say is that Ramsdale hasn’t put a foot wrong this season and Raya hasn’t put a foot wrong this season either. Raya has played two games, two clean sheets, if he goes for Raya you’d say fair enough, I totally understand it,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s comments here show why it would absolutely be fair for Raya to start against Spurs.

Two games, two clean sheets. Why would you drop Raya after such a bright start to life as Arsenal’s number one?

Yes, you could argue that Ramsdale has been solid this season too, but let’s not forget, he made a huge error against Fulham last month that caused Arsenal to drop their only points of the season so far.

Raya has been faultless in goal so far, and until he makes a mistake, it’s hard to imagine Arteta choosing to drop him.