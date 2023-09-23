Arteta says Arsenal have an ‘exceptional’ 25-year-old in their ranks whose ‘aura’ is superb

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has described Aaron Ramsdale as an “exceptional character” with a great “aura”.

The Gunners boss was speaking to the club’s media team amid debate over Ramsdale losing his place in the starting XI.

Arsenal signed David Raya on loan during the summer, a decision that surprised many due to Ramsdale’s good form.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Gunners then named Raya in their starting XI for their last two games, a decision that has proven controversial among some fans.

Arteta, speaking ahead of the Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, acknowledged how difficult it is for Ramsdale.

The Arsenal boss praised the 25-year-old goalkeeper, saying he has been a great presence on the training pitch and in the dressing room.

“I suffer and care about every player who is not playing,” said Arteta.

“But this is the competition and it is my job to make decisions in the best possible way for the team.

“He’s been very supportive, he’s been really good around the place and that’s what I expect from every single player, because when you are on the field there is someone else who is not.

“So it goes both ways and so far he’s been really really good.

Later on in the presser, Arteta added: “Aaron is an exceptional character and he’s got this charisma and aura around him and we all know that and I fully understand that.”

Our view

Let’s face it, none of us should be surprised about Arteta’s ruthlessness on this front.

We saw it with Bernd Leno, a top goalkeeper, who ended up losing his place to Ramsdale.

We’ve seen it with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, big names who were unceremoniously frozen out and offloaded.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

We have also seen it with the likes of Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu, previously indispensable players who are now on the fringes.

While sentimentality is all well and good in football, these are professionals who know the score, particularly those who joined Arsenal long after Arteta had joined.