Tony Cascarino says he doesn't think Ryan Mason will play £12m Tottenham man today











Tony Cascarino has said he would be surprised if Hugo Lloris started for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool today.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (30/4 8:43am), Cascarino was discussing Tottenham’s club captain.

Hugo Lloris was at the centre of one of Tottenham’s most disappointing Premier League outings last week.

The French World Cup winner conceded five goals in 21 minutes as Newcastle battered Tottenham.

The result cost Cristian Stellini his job as interim head coach at Spurs.

Lloris didn’t emerge for the second half, with injury cited as the reason.

However, he did front up to the press after the defeat to apologise to Tottenham’s fans.

Fraser Forster was in goal for the visit of Manchester United on Thursday.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The match ended 2-2, with the giant goalkeeper once again looking solid in between the stick.

Cascarino now believes that Lloris won’t be involved for Tottenham against Liverpool today.

He’s also suspicious that something might have happened in the Newcastle dressing room on that disastrous day.

Tottenham captain Lloris unlikely to start vs Liverpool – Cascarino

Cascarino was asked on TalkSPORT if thought Tottenham manager Ryan Mason would play Hugo Lloris today?

“No,” Cascarino bluntly replied. “I don’t know and I can’t prove it, but I’d be surprised if something didn’t happen in the Tottenham dressing room at Newcastle.

“That looked to me like a typical it’s gone off in the dressing room at half-time.

“He didn’t come out for the second half, I’ve been in enough dressing rooms in my life and things get said when you’re taking a beating, people start pointing fingers and get angry.

“And suddenly he doesn’t appear, he’s got an injury. I’d be surprised if he’s in the team today.”

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

The £12m goalkeeper has been a phenomenal servant to Spurs during his 11 years at the club.

It looks like Tottenham are lining up a permanent replacement for Lloris in the summer.

Jordan Pickford is one name being linked with a move to north London.

Tottenham’s newest interim coach Ryan Mason confirmed Lloris wouldn’t be available to face Liverpool.

There will be plenty of fans who hope Lloris doesn’t end his Spurs career on the ultimate low point of being substituted at half-time against Newcastle.

He deserves a proper send-off in front of his own fans if this season is to be his last at the club.

