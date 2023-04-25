Tottenham frontrunners to sign 'exceptional' 29-year-old - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur are a frontrunner to sign Jordan Pickford this summer, but much will depend on who Spurs appoint as their new manager.

That is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has told Caught Offside that Jordan Pickford has an agreement in place which will allow him to leave Everton this summer should they fail to keep themselves in the Premier League.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Pickford put a temporary end to speculation surrounding his future by signing a new contract until 2027 at Goodison Park. However, it has been another poor campaign for the Toffees.

Tottenham front-runners for Pickford

Sean Dyche’s men remain very much in the mix to be relegated. With six games remaining, they have fallen into the bottom three on goal difference.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Some may have initially wondered whether Pickford signing a new contract was a sign that he would be prepared to stay and see if he could help get them out of the Championship if it came to it.

But it seems that Pickford plans to be playing in the Premier League next year, whatever happens. And Jacobs suggested that Tottenham will be at the front of the queue for his signature – depending on who their new manager is.

“I still wouldn’t rule out a Premier League club moving for Jordan Pickford, even though he’s signed a new deal until 2027 with no relegation clause in it,” he told Caught Offside.

“There is still an informal agreement if Everton go down that Pickford can leave. Spurs were always a frontrunner, but we’ll have to wait and see now what their new manager thinks.”

Spurs need new goalkeeper, no matter who is appointed

There is absolutely no question that Spurs need a new number one this summer. Hugo Lloris has been a shell of his former self in the last couple of years.

And he came in for real criticism after what happened on Sunday.

Pickford tends to divide opinion. But there is absolutely no question that he has produced some big performances for club and country over the years.

And it has become abundantly clear that Tottenham cannot ignore the issues between the sticks any longer.

As Jacobs suggests, the new manager will have a big say. But Pickford would surely be an ‘exceptional‘ option, particularly if Everton do end up going down.