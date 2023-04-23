Tottenham star Hugo Lloris gives honest verdict following defeat to Newcastle











Tottenham Hotspur star Hugo Lloris gave an honest verdict of the state the club are in following their loss to Newcastle United and apologised to the travelling Spurs supporters.

Lloris, who is captain of the club, let in five goals in 21 minutes, and although all the goals were not his fault, he will be frustrated that he conceded twice from his near post.

The performance was unacceptable from the players and due to the result, it will be very hard for them to qualify for the Champions League.

They are six points behind Newcastle in fourth, who have a game in hand. With Spurs playing Manchester United next, things could go from bad to worse.



Hugo Lloris gives honest Tottenham verdict after Newcastle loss

With many Tottenham fans leaving the game at half time, and even some after 20 minutes, they would have been expecting to hear something from the players.

Speaking on Sky Sports (26/04/2023, 4:20 PM) after the game, Lloris gave an interview and said: “It’s very embarrassing. We should apologise to the fans that travelled and watched the game. We didn’t show a great face today.”

“We couldn’t match the performance of the Newcastle players,” he added. “It’s really painful today. We couldn’t fight.”



Lloris, was signed by the club for only £13 million. He is definitely one of the best signings the club have had. With him now 36, it will definitely soon be the end of an era.

Spurs fans will be pleased that Lloris was open and honest in his interview. Despite this, they will want to start to see some improvement on the pitch.

With no permanent manager, no sporting director and poor results, the North London side have a lot to do to change the mood around the club.

