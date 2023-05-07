Tony Cascarino now says £80k-a-week Newcastle man has improved so much this season











Pundit Tony Cascarino has said that Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock has improved so much this season.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cascarino was talking about the 23-year-old as he prepares to face his old club.

Arsenal travel to St. James’ Park this afternoon looking to keep their faint title hopes alive.

For Newcastle, a win today would virtually guarantee their long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side have exceeded all expectations this season.

Few fans would have expected them to be comfortably sitting in the top four in May, having also played in a cup final.

Huge credit has to go to Howe, who has extracted the very best out of his Newcastle squad.

One player who has really improved this season at Newcastle is Joe Willock.

He’s enjoying the best season of his senior career after his £25m move from the Gunners two years ago.

The 23-year-old could be a fixture in Newcastle teams for years to come as he’s got plenty of potential to keep getting better.

Newcastle star Willock has improved so much this season – Cascarino

Cascarino was hyping up the £80,000-a-week midfielder on TalkSPORT and said: “What he did, he went on loan and he scored about seven goals on loan, had a great period when he went there to Newcastle and stood out.

“Then you think, when they bought him, is he going to be able to replicate what he did before?

“He didn’t initially, but I tell you what, he’s become a far more complete player in the last six months.

“He’s got a lot of competition in there with [Bruno] Guimaraes, and Joelinton, [but] he’s stood out as a potential player to keep improving.

“Joe Willock’s got a hell of a lot of talent, and a great eye for a goal.”

Willock has been impressing his Newcastle teammates this season too.

Bruno Guimaraes compared him to Ronaldinho after his incredible assist for Joelinton against Tottenham.

Alexander Isak is also a big fan, and he’s going from strength to strength in the middle of the park for Newcastle.

There will be calls going into the summer that Willock should be in the next England squad.

Given his current form, Gareth Southgate will have to seriously consider calling the 23-year-old up.

It would be the perfect reward for a player who is getting better and better each time he plays at St. James’ Park.

He may feel he has a point to prove when the Gunners arrive up north today.

