Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes seriously impressed with Joe Willock yesterday











Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been singing the praises of Newcastle United teammate Joe Willock.

The 23-year-old took to social media yesterday after one of the best days in Newcastle’s recent history.

Even the most optimistic Newcastle fan wouldn’t have expected what they saw in the first-half yesterday.

Tottenham decided a trip to St. James’ Park was the right time to test out a back four.

It spectacularly backfired, and Newcastle put the visitors to the sword in the opening 20 minutes.

Jacob Murphy, Joelinton and Alexander Isak were in clinical form, and put five goals past Hugo Lloris.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The Spurs goalkeeper was substituted at half-time with an injury, although it’s unlikely he wanted to emerge from the tunnel anyway.

One of the key moments of the game was Joe Willock’s assist for Alexander Isak’s first goal, something that even Guimaraes would have been proud of.

With the outside of his foot, the midfielder found the Swedish international with perfection, bamboozling the Tottenham defence.

It was quite incredible, and summed up the quality Newcastle now have at their disposal.

Isak and Guimaraes praise Willock after Newcastle win

Willock posted pictures of himself celebrating with Isak alongside the caption: “That was special”

Isak replied to Willock, saying: “On my life you’re so good”, while Guimaraes added, “My guys”.

Sven Botman said Willock produced the ‘Pass of the season’, and Murphy agreed, calling his through ball ‘special’.

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes praise Newcastle star Joe Willock. Cr. (joewillock) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

There may soon be calls for Joe Willock to be handed a first senior England call-up.

He’s in sensational form, however, the next international break isn’t until June, and plenty can change in the next two months.

Eddie Howe has sung Willock’s praises this season, and even backed him to get even better.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

At 23, he’s far from peaking his peak, and could continue to grow alongside Newcastle.

He has some European experience from his time at Arsenal.

However, that’s always been in the Europa League, and Newcastle look set to step straight up to Europe’s premier competition.

