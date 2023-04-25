Bruno Guimaraes raves over Newcastle team mate Joe Willock











Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has raved over the performance of his Newcastle team mate Joe Willock in the 6-1 victory over Tottenham.

Fans of the Magpies would have been in utter shock as they saw their team go 5-0 up in 21 minutes at St.James’ Park.

The game saw Newcastle solidify their position in fourth place. If they win their game in hand they could be nine points clear of Spurs in fifth.

Champions League was once an unrealistic dream. Now it looks like the only way they do not qualify is if they somehow bottle under the pressure.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes praises Newcastle team mate Joe Willock

Midfielder Willock was instrumental in the match against Spurs. His highlight of the game was no doubt his beautiful outside of the foot assist.

His performance was hailed by his team mate and Brazil international Guimaraes, who, via The Athletic, said: “He looked like Ronaldinho and played like him too.”

Manager Eddie Howe has also been one to praise the midfielder who signed from Arsenal for £25million. The Englishman called Willock “pivotal”.

If the 23 year old continues to put in amazing performances like the one against Spurs then it will be hard for England manager Gareth Southgate to not select him.

Up next for Newcastle is a trip away to Everton. They need to not get complacent after their recent victory. If they can keep their cool then they will no doubt qualify for the Champions League.

Eddie Howe has done a great job. Newcastle now have very wealthy owners and it is scary to think of the calibre of players they could sign if they finish in fourth.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

