Tony Cascarino has named several Tottenham Hotspur signings that have seriously disappointed him.

Writing in his column for The Times, Cascarino was sharing his thoughts on the current situation at Spurs.

With just one game to go, Tottenham still haven’t confirmed their place in Europe next season.

It’s no longer in their hands, and they need to beat Leeds and hope Aston Villa don’t win against Brighton.

They suffered another embarrassing home defeat at the weekend.

Brentford were the visitors, and after a sumptuous goal from Harry Kane, the visitors dominated the second half.

Fans were flooding out of the stadium before the full-time whistle before the players even started their lap of honour.

Daniel Levy has some huge issues to sort out immediately to avoid a repeat of this campaign next season.

The playing staff isn’t even his top priority right now at Tottenham, although Cascarino thinks it should be based on their recent signings.

In particular, he’s not been happy with the players Spurs have spent the most money on.

Cascarino slates Tottenham signings

In his column in The Times, Cascarino said: “Tanguy Ndombele, Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro and Davinson Sánchez. They are Tottenham Hotspur’s five record signings.

“Whatever you say about managerial changes and the players not stepping up, the recruitment at that club has been shocking.

“As well as these poor signings it’s rare that any of the young players or cheaper deals improve or go on to excel for the club.

“Other than Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, the youth players and signings consistently fall short. The club needs an overhaul.”

Ndombele and Sanchez haven’t worked out for Spurs, and both players could move on in the summer.

It feels very harsh for Cascarino to judge the signings of Porro and Richarlison at Tottenham given it’s their first season at the club.

However, many would have expected the Brazilian in particular to have done better during this campaign.

Cristian Romero is arguably the only successful signing out of that quintet, although his performances have dropped off recently.

Having the right director of football and manager in place before the transfer window opens is essential. Right now, it doesn’t look like Spurs are going to be ready for one of the most important summers in the club’s recent history.

