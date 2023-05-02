Report: Tottenham could now terminate their 'magnificent' player's contract











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering terminating Tanguy Ndombele’s contract at the end of this season.

Spurs signed the French midfielder from Lyon back in the summer of 2019 for a club-record £63 million (Sky Sports). A lot was expected of him then, but things just haven’t worked out at Tottenham.

Soon, his time as a Spurs player could come to an end.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele – Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tanguy Ndombele was one of the brightest young midfield talents in the world before Tottenham signed him back in 2019. Many believed Spurs signed a gem then, but he just hasn’t been able to fit in any manager’s plans.

Jose Mourinho didn’t fancy him and neither did Antonio Conte. He started just 69 games for Spurs in all competitions, and we only saw flashes of his brilliance.

Ndombele has spent the last 18 months on loan, first at Lyon and now in Napoli, where he’s about to win the Serie A this season.

Italian outlet SportMediaset have shed some light on the 26-year-old’s future ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Partenopei have no interest in signing him permanently, even though they have an option to do so for £26.4 million. He is set to return to Spurs, but they don’t want him either.

The report claims that Tottenham are thinking of terminating his contract and releasing him this summer. Juventus and AS Roma are both keeping an eye on the situation to see if he becomes available to sign on a free transfer.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele – Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

TBR View:

Ndombele will still have two years left on his contract at Tottenham this summer.

The Frenchman hasn’t had a good season at all, and his stock has dropped massively. It will be extremely difficult to move him on, especially as he’s on a £200,000-a-week deal (Spotrac) at Spurs.

It is clear that Ndombele has no future at Tottenham and the best thing for all parties would be a separation this summer. If nobody is willing to buy him, Spurs may just be better off terminating his contract and releasing him, even though that will cost them a fair bit of money.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Ndombele this summer, but it’s such a shame that he hasn’t lived up to his ‘magnificent‘ potential.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

