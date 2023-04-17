Alasdair Gold says Davinson Sanchez has been open to leaving Tottenham for years











Journalist Alasdair Gold has now said that Davinson Sanchez has been open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur for years.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Gold was talking about the 26-year-old defender after a turbulent weekend of action.

This season continues to go from bad to worse for Tottenham.

After sacking Antonio Conte and appointing his assistant Cristian Stellini on a temporary basis, they’ve experienced no new manager bounce.

Although they recorded an important win over Brighton, several key decisions could have gone against them that would have drastically changed the result.

A defeat to relegation threatened Bournemouth on Saturday saw the displeasure from the stands reach a whole new level.

Davinson Sanchez received a cold reception from plenty of Tottenham fans, and was substituted after being brought on for Clement Lenglet.

He made a mistake in the build-up to one of Bournemouth’s goal, but was far from the only poor performer at the weekend.

Gold has now explained that Sanchez has been open to leaving Tottenham for several years.

However, Spurs haven’t yet received an offer they deemed acceptable for the Colombian.

In fact, one of his managers even blocked him from leaving the club.

Sanchez open to leaving Tottenham for years – Gold

Talking about the struggling centre-back, Gold said: “I saw some people saying on Twitter earlier, ‘he had the chance to leave and he didn’t’, I’m sorry that’s wrong. That’s absolutely wrong.

“Davinson Sanchez, from what I understand, for the last few summers especially has been absolutely open to leaving.

“He wants regular game time, but I just think no club has ever offered the sum of money that would get Spurs interested.

“I think one of the windows that [Antonio] Conte didn’t allow it as well because of the lack of numbers.”

Stellini has since backed Sanchez and has said he would play him in their next fixture if necessary.

His job is now to try and build his confidence back up if he is required before the end of the season.

Leaving Tottenham may not be Sanchez’s priority in the summer after his latest reception.

His performance certainly didn’t lack effort, although he look like a player who’s lacking match sharpness.

With just a year left on his contract, his time at Spurs is going to come to end sooner rather than later.

