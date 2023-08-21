‘I like watching Arsenal’: £50m striker Spurs reportedly want to replace Kane has just said he loves Arsenal

Ivan Toney may not endear himself to Tottenham Hotspur supporters as their club reportedly considers a move for the striker, with the Brentford star claiming that he loves how passionate Arsenal fans are.

Toney was speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast as he continues to serve a suspension for breaching betting guidelines.

Had Ivan Toney not been banned this summer, you would imagine that Brentford would face a much tougher time trying to keep him at the club.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Reports from Give Me Sport have claimed that Tottenham are considering a move for the £50 million-rated Toney as they continue to face up to life after Harry Kane.

Richarlison has endured a difficult start to the campaign, not scoring in Ange Postecoglou’s first two games in charge.

Tottenham target Ivan Toney lauds Arsenal

Obviously, Toney would not be available for selection until January if he joined. But it would still be an exciting signing for Spurs if they got a deal across the line.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

However, it seems that it is another team in North London who have impressed him. Toney was asked about being a Liverpool fan growing up, but he went on to praise Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Yeah, Liverpool fan,” he told The Diary of a CEO. “I have been a Liverpool fan my whole life, but from young I have liked Arsenal, I like watching Arsenal and how they play and kind of how passionate the fans are. But, yeah, Liverpool fan – Liverpool boy at heart.”

Of course, it is not the end of the world if players admire a rival. James Maddison had to deny that he is an Arsenal fan after previously expressing a dislike for Tottenham some time ago.

Clearly, Maddison is well on his way to becoming a Spurs hero, it seems. So Toney’s comments on Arsenal will mean nothing if he moves to Tottenham and starts scoring regularly.

He will not come cheap. But he has proven how prolific he can be in the Premier League. And he appears to be someone who will relish the chance to shut his critics up when he does return to the game.