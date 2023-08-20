James Maddison responds on Instagram to claims he’s a boyhood Arsenal fan

James Maddison has responded to a suggestion that he is a boyhood Arsenal fan, with the Tottenham Hotspur star insisting that he has never supported the Gunners.

Maddison was replying on Instagram after several followers had suggested that he had previously been a fan of Arsenal, while debating whether that is any sort of issue now that he is plying his trade at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

James Maddison is certainly off to a fantastic start in North London. He provided the two assists for their opening day draw with Brentford.

And he was one of the stars of the show, particularly in the second-half, in their superb 2-0 win over Manchester United – the first victory of the Ange Postecoglou era.

Maddison responds to rumours he is an Arsenal fan

Certainly, if Maddison is an Arsenal fan, he is having absolutely no issue putting those allegiances to one side to help his new club.

As reported by the Daily Star, Maddison previously deleted tweets in which he insisted that he did not like Tottenham. Meanwhile, he claimed that Jack Wilshere was 10 times the player of Gareth Bale.

That has left some claiming that Maddison is an Arsenal fan. And there was some discussion about that possibility on one of his Instagram posts following yesterday’s game.

That prompted Maddison to try and put to bed any suggestion that he is an Arsenal supporter…

Ultimately, those who believe Maddison was an Arsenal fan are probably not going to be convinced by his rebuttal. But really, it should not matter.

Maddison could hardly have got off to a better start at Tottenham.

And if his first couple of performances are a sign of what is to come, then Maddison will be considered a Tottenham hero before too long anyway.