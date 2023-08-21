Journalist Dean Jones claims that Tottenham Hotspur have started to explore a deal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and provided an update on Spurs’ search for a new No9.

Tottenham picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday in what was Ange Postecoglou’s first home game.

Spurs completely dominated United in the second half and while there were plenty of promising displays, Richarlison once again struggled to lead the line effectively.

The Brazilian’s early-season form may lead to Tottenham going for an out-and-out striker after suggestions they would target a forward player following Harry Kane’s departure.

And Jones claims they are trying to work out if it is possible to sign Ivan Toney.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tottenham exploring Toney deal

Speaking to GMS, Jones ruled out the possibility of Spurs moving for Romelu Lukaku and conceded they may struggle to agree a fee with Brentford to sign Toney.

“Toney is a deal that they have started to explore, but that will come down to how realistic Brentford are in terms of what his value is,” the journalist said. “It seems they might price him out of a move like this.

“So, there’s no particular optimism at this stage for Tottenham making much headway with that.

“If they were to look for another forward, they’ve been linked with Romelu Lukaku, but I’m very sceptical about that. I don’t think that’s something that is going to happen.”

Toney starred for the Bees last time out before being banned for breaching FA gambling rules, with the striker now sidelined until January 16, 2024.

The ‘exceptional’ forward netted 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances before being hit with an eight-month ban.

He seems like the perfect option to replace Kane and would bring a different dimension to Spurs’ attacking play.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Indeed, the £50 million-rated forward won 3.3 headers per 90 minutes on average in the Premier League last season, according to WhoScored.

Whereas Kane won 1.7 of his aerial duels while playing for Tottenham.

Of course, Kane is arguably the best striker in world football at the moment and Spurs will find it difficult to replace their former talisman. But Toney appears to be the best fit on paper, despite the fact he will be sidelined until January.