Tom Huddlestone suggests 25-year-old Arsenal man might not have a future at the club

Pundit Tom Huddlestone has admitted that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale may not be at Arsenal for much longer.

Huddlestone was chatting with Nigel Reo-Coker on the Football Daily Podcast after the North London derby.

There were plenty of talking points for both teams after a 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

Spurs fans will have concerns that James Maddison couldn’t play the full 90 minutes and will have a scan this week after hyperextending his knee.

Arsenal have injury concerns of their own after Declan Rice was substituted at half-time while Bukayo Saka was also withdrawn before the full-time whistle.

One of the main points of discussion before the game was who would be starting in goal for Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale started the season as Mikel Arteta’s first choice and put in some decent performances.

However, David Raya was introduced against Everton and has now been selected in Arsenal’s last three games.

Tom Huddlestone has now said that he’s not sure Ramsdale has a future at Arsenal after losing his place in the team.

There are already clubs circling the England international if he does become available.

Huddlestone unsure of Ramsdale’s Arsenal future

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, Nigel Reo-Coker said: “[David] Raya’s performance today kind of justified why [Mikel] Arteta’s been starting him for the past three games because that was a fantastic performance from him.

“In my opinion, I thought he had a fantastic game and that save from [Brennan] Johnson as well was fantastic save coming across his goal to palm that ball out from Johnson was just unbelievable.

Tom Huddlestone added: “If you’re signing a goalkeeper of that calibre it’s almost like the writings on the wall for [Aaron] Ramsdale.”

Arsenal face Raya’s old club Brentford in the Carabao Cup this week.

It would be a real surprise if Arteta didn’t start Ramsdale on Wednesday and he’ll be hoping to capitalise on that opportunity.

However, as Huddlestone suggests, it’s hard to see Ramsdale become number one at Arsenal again unless Raya goes through a poor spell of form.

Arteta will be desperate to have two strong options in the squad, but given Ramsdale is only 24, he’ll want to continue playing regular minutes at club level to keep his England hopes alive.