Fabrizio Romano shares the latest information he’s heard on Aaron Ramsdale’s Arsenal future

Fabrizio Romano has given a definitive update on the future of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale amid speculation he could leave.

Romano was speaking on The Debrief and said that he wasn’t aware of any concrete talks for a move away.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He claimed that there were in fact no plans for Ramsdale to leave Mikel Arteta’s side.

Romano said: “There’s been some speculation about Aaron Ramsdale being monitored by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but I’m not aware of concrete talks at this stage.

“Bayern signed Peretz, Chelsea signed two goalkeepers this summer… for January, the situation is just absolutely quiet.

“The plan is for Ramsdale to compete with David Raya – he’s not out of the Arsenal project.”

And whilst this news probably won’t be too surprising for Arsenal fans, it may be a relief to have further confirmation.

Ramsdale being left out at Goodison Park on Sunday has obviously caused a lot of speculation around his future moving forwards.

Romano says Arsenal don’t want Ramsdale to depart

However, rather than being dropped, it simply seems that Mikel Arteta is keen for all of his players to get an opportunity.

And it’ll certainly be interesting to see who starts for the side tonight in their Champions League return against PSV Eindhoven.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fans may now expect Ramsdale to be between the sticks for Arsenal, especially given this Romano update.

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar spent the whole summer trying to recruit players to create an elite level of competition – and this is the reality.

Arsenal fans can expect to see the likes of Ramsdale and David Raya rotating in and out in the coming weeks, there’s unlikely to be an obvious number one.

Gabriel Magalhaes is an excellent example of how a surprise omission doesn’t necessarily mean your worth to the squad has weakened.

It will be difficult for some Arsenal fans to see Ramsdale on the bench, but this Romano update should allay some fears.