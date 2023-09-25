‘Crucial’ Tottenham player will now undergo tests on an injury picked up against Arsenal

Perhaps the news Tottenham Hotspur fans didn’t want to hear this morning, but James Maddison will now undergo a scan on a potential knee injury.

That’s according to football.london who shared the update following yesterday’s North London derby with Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The report shared that Maddison will undergo a scan despite looking to be moving normally after the game during media duties.

Moreover, the information also said that the initial feeling after the game from Tottenham’s Maddison regarding the injury was positive.

And Spurs fans will be keeping everything crossed that their ‘crucial’ man is all okay.

Maddison capped his excellent start at Spurs with a brilliant performance against Arsenal in the derby.

As well as providing two assists, Maddison also played with a certain arrogance in his game – something Spurs fans would love to see.

The attacking midfielder didn’t look phased at all by the occasion, much like the rest of Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

And with a vital game against Liverpool on the horizon next weekend, Ange won’t want to be without his new star.

Tottenham’s Maddison will now have a scan on his knee injury

Of course, James Maddison wasn’t the only strong performer on the day, Son Heung-Min led the line quite admirably.

Postecoglou got his tactics spot on once again.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And if any Arsenal fans were hoping for the Postecoglou bubble to burst at the Emirates, it turned out to be quite the opposite.

Despite the game ending in a draw, all the momentum looked to be with Spurs after the game.

And Tottenham fans will now be eager to hear reassuring news on Maddison’s injury.

Spurs do have strong options to replace Maddison should he be missing for a period, but the former Leicester City man is already so talismanic.