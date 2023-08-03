West Ham United now want to sign FC Midtjylland midfielder Emiliano Martinez this summer.

A report from Danish publication Tipsbladet has shared that West Ham are among the clubs interested in the 23-year-old.

David Moyes is now working alongside new director of football Tim Steidten in the transfer window.

Unfortunately, the pair have failed to bring in a single player this summer.

This is especially concerning given the departure of Declan Rice who is going to be incredibly difficult to replace.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is being targeted now but there’s still a difference between the two club’s valuation of the 28-year-old.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The Hammers have also now given up on signing Joao Palhinha after his brilliant first season for Fulham in the Premier League.

West Ham now want to sign Uruguayan international Emiliano Martinez to solve their midfield crisis.

Martinez isn’t the finished product yet, but has huge potential and appears to be ready to make the move to a bigger league this summer.

West Ham want to sign Martinez

The report from Tipsbladet suggests that Martinez could be available for £8.6m this summer.

Everton were previously interested while newly promoted Luton Town are also keen.

Tipsbladet name Tim Steidten as someone specifically looking for Rice’s replacement with Martinez in mind.

However, Midtjylland don’t want to sell Martinez as he’s key to their domestic and European campaign.

The ‘fantastic’ defender is no relation to the Aston Villa goalkeeper of the same name.

He was initially signed by Midtjylland on loan from Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil last summer.

Martinez made such an impression that his loan was converted into a permanent deal just six months later.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

West Ham now want to sign Martinez and continue his rapid ascent through European football.

The 23-year-old is a player with plenty of potential but a move to West Ham might be coming too quickly in his career.

Martinez would be a great signing alongside another midfielder this summer.

Relying on him to immediately step up and replace Declan Rice would be optimistic right now.